Explosion in Kapusa province, religious Madrasa.

One student was killed and two others injured in an explosion inside a religious school in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kapisa province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Fattah Fayez, a spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled Kapisa police command, said the explosion occurred on Tuesday morning, November 24, during prayers at Mullah Najib Madrasa in the Nawrozkhil area of Tagab district.

According to preliminary information cited by Fayez, a student had found an old explosive device and kept it without understanding the danger it posed.

The device detonated while it was being handled, injuring three students, Fayez said. One of the injured students later died in hospital, while the other two were receiving medical treatment.

The spokesperson did not provide further details about the type of explosive device, its origin or how long it had remained at the site.

A witness who visited the religious school after the explosion said that around 150 Taliban members had gathered there to attend religious studies at the time of the incident.

The school belongs to Mullah Najib Haidari, who is reportedly close to the Haqqani network and Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s interior minister. Haidari previously commanded a Taliban group in Kapisa and was killed in a drone strike shortly before the Taliban returned to power.

The incident highlights the continuing danger posed by unexploded ordnance and abandoned explosive devices in Afghanistan, where decades of conflict have left explosive remnants in communities, rural areas and public spaces.

Such devices can remain dangerous long after fighting has ended, particularly when children and young people encounter them without recognising the risks.

No further information was immediately available about the condition of the injured students or whether an investigation had been launched.