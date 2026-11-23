Afghanistan’s ITF taekwondo team won seven medals, including two gold, four silver and one bronze, at the eighth South Asian ITF Taekwondo Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The competition was held from November 20 to 22 and brought together athletes from five countries, according to a reports published on Monday, November 23. The Taekwon-Do Association of India also listed the championship on its events calendar, confirming the dates and Kathmandu as the host city.

Samir Rahmani led Afghanistan’s medal tally, winning one gold, one silver and one bronze medal across the competition’s events. Aziz Mohammad Qadiri secured one gold and one silver, while Ali Akbar Rezaei added two silver medals.

The Afghanistan delegation consisted of three athletes and one team official. The championship featured individual and team competitions, as well as pattern performance events, in which athletes demonstrate prescribed sequences of movements and techniques.

Afghanistan’s participation followed the team’s departure for Nepal ahead of the tournament. A report published by ASJF News on November 17 said the four-member delegation included three competitors and was also expected to attend a South Asian ITF taekwondo congress held alongside the championship.

The seven-medal result means each of the three Afghan athletes returned with multiple medals. Rahmani secured three, Qadiri two and Rezaei two, accounting for the full team tally.

The event was organised by the Nepal International Taekwon-Do Federation, according to the Taekwon-Do Association of India’s event listing.

ITF taekwondo is a form of the Korean martial art governed by the International Taekwon-Do Federation. Its competitions include sparring and technical disciplines such as patterns, which assess athletes’ execution of set movements.

Afghanistan’s results in Kathmandu added to the country’s participation in regional martial arts competitions, with a small delegation securing medals across several event categories.