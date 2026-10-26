Transit trucks at the Milak border crossing between Afghanistan’s Nimroz province and Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Afghanistan and Iran have begun round-the-clock transit operations at the Milak border crossing, doubling daily truck traffic to around 800 vehicles, according to officials in Afghanistan’s Nimroz province.

Saifullah Mohammadi, head of the Taliban governor’s office in Nimroz, said on Monday, October 26, that trucks carrying imported and exported goods can now pass through the crossing at all hours.

Before the change, around 400 trucks crossed the route daily. The number has since increased to approximately 800, Mohammadi said.

The crossing connects Afghanistan’s Nimroz province with Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and is an important trade route between the two countries, including for transporting Iranian goods into Afghanistan.

Mohammadi said officials from the border commission, transport and customs departments in Nimroz were prepared to provide services to drivers and traders throughout the day and night.

The move follows a joint meeting on October 7 between Nimroz’s economic committee and officials from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province to discuss extending operations at the Milak crossing to 24 hours a day.

At the meeting, Afghan officials said Nimroz customs was ready to process transit trucks around the clock, while Iranian officials pledged to make the necessary preparations on their side.

The expanded hours are intended to facilitate cross-border trade and improve the movement of goods between Afghanistan and Iran. The development comes as some neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, have imposed restrictions at their borders with Iran, while Afghanistan has kept its commercial crossings with Iran open, according to the report.