Afghanistan, India Launch Joint Agricultural Working Group to Boost Cooperation

The Taliban’s acting agriculture minister, Ataullah Omari, called for expanded economic and technical cooperation with India during an official visit to New Delhi, where the two sides agreed to establish a joint agricultural working group aimed at strengthening long-term collaboration.

Ataullah Omari, the Taliban’s acting minister of agriculture, said during a press conference in New Delhi that the Afghan delegation had received a warm welcome from Indian officials, expressing hope that the visit would deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Describing India as “our good and old friend,” Omari said the delegation felt “as if we were in our own country” because of the hospitality it received. He said Afghanistan hopes to benefit from India’s expertise in modernizing and mechanizing its agricultural sector through expanded technical cooperation, investment and knowledge-sharing.

The visit resulted in an agreement to establish a joint agricultural working group, which will serve as a permanent mechanism for coordinating cooperation in agriculture and livestock. According to India’s Ministry of Agriculture, the group will develop a long-term roadmap for collaboration and identify priority areas for future projects.

During bilateral talks with Indian Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Afghan delegation requested India’s assistance in transferring advanced seed technologies to improve wheat production. India said it was prepared to provide high-quality wheat, maize and potato seeds, including climate-resilient and biofortified varieties.

Afghanistan also sought Indian technical support in irrigation, rainwater harvesting and watershed management to help address water shortages and the growing impact of climate-related challenges on agriculture. Indian officials expressed willingness to share technical expertise in those sectors.

The visit marks the fourth trip by a Taliban cabinet minister to India since the group returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, reflecting expanding practical engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban authorities despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition.

India reopened a technical mission in Kabul in 2022 after closing its embassy during the Taliban takeover and has since maintained limited engagement focused on humanitarian assistance, trade and development cooperation. New Delhi has also supplied food aid, medicines and vaccines while continuing dialogue with Taliban officials on issues of mutual interest.

Although India has not formally recognized the Taliban administration, it has continued contacts with Kabul while emphasizing humanitarian support, regional stability and the importance of preventing Afghanistan territory from being used by terrorist groups.

The latest visit comes as relations between the Taliban administration and Pakistan remain strained over border security, cross-border militancy and Islamabad’s deportation of Afghan migrants.