Afghan children and their family sit outside a makeshift shelter amid worsening food insecurity and economic hardship.

Nearly 16 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity, including 3.4 million experiencing emergency levels of hunger, as the United Nations warns that conditions are likely to deteriorate during the coming winter.

Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), delivered the warning from Kabul on Tuesday, October 20, following visits to communities in southern and northeastern Afghanistan.

Cherevko said improved agricultural production had helped increase food availability, but millions of families still could not afford enough food because of unemployment, low incomes and limited access to essential services.

“Food can be available in markets, but families can still go hungry,” she said, highlighting the gap between food availability and people’s ability to buy it.

The warning comes as Afghanistan prepares for the winter lean season, when households often face greater difficulty obtaining food and earning an income.

A joint analysis by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), released in October, projects that 19.2 million people, or about 38 percent of Afghanistan’s population, will face acute food insecurity between November 2026 and April 2027. Of that number, around five million are expected to experience emergency levels of hunger, requiring urgent assistance.

The provinces expected to face some of the most severe conditions include Badakhshan, Badghis, Daykundi, Ghor, Samangan and Sar-e-Pul, as well as rural areas of Ghazni, according to the joint analysis.

The agencies also warn that acute malnutrition will worsen in 2027. More than four million children aged six months to five years are projected to need treatment for acute malnutrition, with a substantial proportion expected to suffer severe, potentially life-threatening conditions.

Cherevko said years of conflict, economic hardship, drought and repeated crises had weakened families’ ability to cope with further shocks. She stressed that humanitarian assistance remains essential to saving lives but cannot permanently replace jobs, public services and sustainable sources of income.

She called for greater investment in agriculture, rural livelihoods, local markets, employment, water systems and health services, while emphasizing the need to expand economic opportunities for women.

She also urged the international community to act before winter, warning that assistance must reach vulnerable families before they exhaust their remaining resources.

The worsening outlook comes as humanitarian agencies face funding constraints. The WFP says it urgently needs $540 million to sustain its operations through January 2027, as growing needs and reduced resources force it to prioritize assistance for the most vulnerable people.