Afghanistan is facing a worsening food and nutrition crisis, with 15.9 million people experiencing acute food insecurity and more than four million children expected to require treatment for malnutrition in 2027, according to United Nations agencies.

UNICEF said on Sunday, November 22, that approximately 32 percent of Afghanistan’s population faced Crisis-level or worse food insecurity between September and October 2026, including 3.4 million people experiencing emergency levels of hunger.

The agency also reported that child wasting reached its highest recorded level for the August-October period, highlighting the deteriorating nutritional conditions facing children across the country.

The situation is expected to worsen during the winter months. According to projections by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the number of people facing acute food insecurity could rise to 19.2 million between November 2026 and April 2027, representing approximately 38 percent of the population. Around five million people are expected to face emergency levels of hunger.

UNICEF and the IPC have attributed the deteriorating situation to a combination of economic hardship, declining humanitarian assistance, unemployment, rising food prices and limited household purchasing power. Cross-border tensions with Pakistan, trade disruptions and the return of large numbers of Afghans from neighbouring countries have added further pressure on already vulnerable households.

Despite improved rainfall and better agricultural production in 2026, many families remain unable to afford sufficient and nutritious food, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

The child nutrition outlook is particularly concerning. UNICEF and the IPC estimate that approximately 4.04 million children aged six to 59 months will require treatment for acute malnutrition between January and December 2027. Nearly 1.1 million of them are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition, while approximately 2.95 million will face moderate acute malnutrition.

The number of provinces experiencing critical levels of child malnutrition is also projected to increase from 10 in 2026 to 14 in 2027, according to UNICEF and the IPC.

Health risks, disease outbreaks, inadequate access to clean drinking water and poor sanitation are further aggravating the crisis. These conditions increase children’s vulnerability to infections and undermine their ability to recover from malnutrition.

The WFP has warned that declining humanitarian funding is making it increasingly difficult to respond to growing needs. The agency says it urgently requires $540 million to sustain its operations in Afghanistan through January 2027.

The latest projections raise concerns about the impact of another difficult winter on vulnerable families, particularly children, pregnant women and households already struggling to meet their basic food needs.