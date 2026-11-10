The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the launch of Afghanistan Energy Week 2026 in Kabul.

Afghanistan Energy Week 2026 opened in Kabul on Monday, bringing together investors, financial institutions, private companies, national and international representatives to discuss investment and solutions to the country’s persistent electricity shortages.

The two-day event, organised jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, is focused on attracting investment, developing energy infrastructure and strengthening cooperation between domestic businesses and international development partners.

Rabab Fatima, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, attended the gathering and highlighted the importance of expanding investment and coordinating international support for the country’s energy sector. She said the United Nations was working with organisations including the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, European Union and Japan to coordinate energy-related initiatives.

Afghanistan remains heavily dependent on electricity imports, purchasing more than 80 percent of its power from neighbouring countries, according to figures cited by UNDP. The country also faces major gaps in electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, leaving households and businesses exposed to unreliable supplies.

The dependence comes at a significant cost. UNDP says Afghanistan spends more than $280 million annually on imported electricity, despite having substantial potential to generate power domestically. The agency estimates that the country could produce more than 220 gigawatts of solar energy, although much of that potential remains untapped.

Speaking at the event, Turhan Saleh, UNDP’s representative in Afghanistan, said the country had considerable renewable energy resources and a growing private sector but had not yet effectively converted those advantages into electricity generation. He called for stronger cooperation among banks, investors and international financial institutions to reduce investment risks and support viable projects.

A private-sector exhibition featuring 14 Afghan companies, including women-owned and women-led businesses, was also opened alongside the conference to showcase local capabilities and encourage connections with investors and financial institutions.

The conference comes as electricity shortages continue to constrain industrial activity, economic growth and job creation. UNDP has previously identified unreliable electricity and limited access to energy, particularly in rural areas, as major obstacles to Afghanistan’s economic recovery and the delivery of essential services.

Organisers hope the discussions will lead to stronger partnerships and investment in renewable energy and other infrastructure projects. However, turning Afghanistan’s considerable solar and other energy resources into reliable electricity will require financing, technical capacity and sustained investment.