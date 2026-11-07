Photo/UNICEF/UNI955587/Khayyam.

More than half of Afghanistan’s primary school-age children remain outside formal education, while millions of girls continue to be barred from secondary schools, according to a new report by UNESCO and UNICEF.

UN News reported on Wednesday, November 4, that Afghanistan’s education system is facing a widening gap between growing demand for schooling and its capacity to provide it, as population growth, insufficient investment, restrictions on girls’ education and the return of millions of Afghans place additional pressure on schools.

The joint Afghanistan Education Situation Report 2026, published on November 4, found that 53 percent of primary school-age children are not enrolled in formal general education. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls and women are formally prohibited from accessing education beyond the primary level.

More than 2.6 million adolescent girls have been denied secondary education since 2021, when the Taliban returned to power and imposed restrictions on girls attending school beyond Grade 6. Women have also been barred from universities since December 2022.

Although alternative learning programmes offer limited opportunities, they remain insufficient to address the scale of the crisis. By October 2026, around 5,300 community-based classes were operating across the country, serving approximately 162,000 learners, 64 percent of whom were girls.

The report also warns that Afghanistan’s rapidly growing school-age population is placing additional pressure on an already overstretched education system. The number of school-age children and young people increased from approximately 10.4 million in 2019 to 11.5 million in 2024.

Despite these challenges, around 6.6 million children were enrolled in public primary schools in 2025, an increase of approximately 560,000 compared with 2022. However, enrolment growth has failed to keep pace with population growth, leaving millions without access to formal schooling.

The crisis extends beyond school enrolment to the quality of education. A nationwide assessment of more than 55,000 pupils across all 34 provinces found that fewer than half of Grade 4 students achieved minimum Grade 3 language proficiency, while only one in four met the minimum standard in mathematics.

Early childhood education is also severely limited, with fewer than one in 100 children aged three to four participating in early learning programmes.

The pressure has intensified with the return of Afghans from neighbouring countries. By September 2026, approximately 1.23 million Afghans had returned, including more than 245,000 children requiring educational support.

Afghanistan’s higher education sector has also contracted sharply since 2021. Although university enrolment increased to around 208,000 students in 2026, from 189,000 in 2024, it remains far below the approximately 430,000 recorded in 2020. Women remain excluded from university education.

UNESCO and UNICEF have called for the immediate restoration of girls’ and women’s right to education, alongside greater investment in teachers, learning materials and educational infrastructure.

The agencies warn that without urgent action, Afghanistan risks leaving an entire generation behind, with lasting consequences for its social and economic development.