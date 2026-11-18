Kabul/World bank report on declining incomes and food insecurty and worsening water shortages contineu amid modest growth.

Afghanistan’s economy is projected to grow by 3 percent in 2026, largely driven by a strong harvest, but declining incomes, food insecurity and worsening water shortages continue to undermine living standards, the World Bank said.

In its latest Afghanistan Development Update, released on November 18, the World Bank said economic growth would remain insufficient to improve conditions for ordinary households. Output per person is projected to decline by 3.3 percent in 2026, marking the third consecutive annual fall, as population growth of 6.6 percent outpaces economic expansion.

The report highlights mounting pressure on household purchasing power despite improved agricultural production. In September, casual labourers found 14 percent fewer working days than a year earlier, while their weekly earnings could purchase 27 percent less wheat flour.

An estimated 15.9 million people faced acute food insecurity in Afghanistan during September and October 2026, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). This represents nearly one-third of the population. The IPC has also warned that the situation could deteriorate during the winter lean season, with 19.2 million people projected to face crisis-level or worse food insecurity between November 2026 and April 2027.

The World Bank also pointed to continued weaknesses in public investment and international trade. Domestic revenue increased by 10.2 percent in the first half of 2026, supported by higher tax and non-tax collections, but capital expenditure is projected to remain at just 1.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the fiscal year.

With the border with Pakistan closed, approximately 97 percent of Afghanistan’s imports are now entering through Central Asia and Iran. Meanwhile, exports declined by 15.1 percent between April and September compared with the same period in 2025.

Water scarcity represents another major threat to Afghanistan’s economic and social stability. The World Bank estimates that the country has lost an average of 4.9 billion cubic metres of freshwater reserves annually since 2003. In Kabul, groundwater is being extracted at nearly four times the rate at which natural resources replenish it.

The report said the problem threatens both urban water supplies and rural livelihoods. Agriculture accounts for 46 percent of employment in Afghanistan and consumes approximately 95 percent of the country’s water withdrawals.

The economic outlook projects growth of 3.3 percent in 2027 and 3.5 percent in 2028. However, even if these forecasts materialise, output per person is expected to remain around 7 percent below its 2024 level by 2028.

The World Bank warned that poor harvests, further trade disruptions, additional large-scale returns of Afghans and deeper reductions in international aid could weaken the recovery.

It recommended improving trade routes, expanding employment opportunities in areas receiving returnees and restoring access to education and employment for women and girls. It also called for repairing irrigation systems, restoring water and sanitation services and protecting groundwater reserves.

The findings underline the gap between Afghanistan’s modest economic growth and the living conditions of millions of people struggling with declining purchasing power, limited employment and growing environmental pressures.