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The World Bank has forecast that Afghanistan’s economy will grow by 3% in 2026, while the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is expected to decline by 3.3%. According to the report, Afghanistan’s population is projected to increase by 6.6% during the year, meaning economic growth will lag behind population growth, reducing the average share of GDP per person.

Despite the projected economic expansion, declining purchasing power, limited employment opportunities and growing difficulties for families in meeting their basic needs remain major livelihood challenges in Afghanistan. The situation highlights that an increase in economic activity does not necessarily translate into improved living conditions for all citizens.

Mohammad Bashir Dodial, an economics professor and expert, said economic growth should not be measured solely by increases in production and the volume of goods and services, but also by improvements in quality of life, public satisfaction, purchasing power and access to welfare services.

“In modern economics, attention is not limited to quantities, figures and indicators expressed in numbers; the quality of people’s lives is also important,” Dodial said.

He said declining incomes, reduced purchasing power, less variety of food on family tables and households’ inability to cover the costs of children’s education and upbringing were among the indicators of deteriorating living conditions.

Dodial added that declining consumer spending not only puts pressure on households but also affects traders and manufacturers. As purchasing power falls, demand for goods declines, making it harder for producers to sell their products and sustain their businesses.

These concerns come as World Bank figures also point to continued pressure on Afghanistan’s economy and household livelihoods. According to the report, GDP per capita is projected to fall by around 3.3% in 2026, marking the third consecutive year of decline.

The World Bank also reported that daily wage workers had 14% fewer working days in September 2026 compared with the same month last year. In addition, their weekly earnings could buy 27% less wheat flour than a year earlier, highlighting the erosion of purchasing power among this group of workers.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), approximately 15.9 million people in Afghanistan faced acute food insecurity during September and October 2026.

Meanwhile, Eiraj Faqiri, an economic expert, said the combination of economic growth and declining GDP per capita reflected structural problems in Afghanistan’s economy and the possibility that the benefits of economic expansion were being distributed unevenly.

He said a limited section of society might benefit from economic growth and increased economic activity, while a large proportion of the population continued to live on stagnant or declining incomes.

Faqiri said population growth, fewer employment opportunities and declining purchasing power were among the factors worsening the current situation. He warned that if the trend continued, poverty could spread further and place households under even greater economic pressure.

He identified the creation of sustainable employment opportunities as one of the key ways to improve economic conditions, saying expanded employment could increase household incomes, strengthen purchasing power and encourage domestic and foreign investment.

Faqiri also highlighted investment in infrastructure, making better use of Afghanistan’s geographical position and creating favourable conditions for domestic and foreign investors as important measures for improving the country’s economic outlook.

The World Bank has also emphasized the need to create employment opportunities, strengthen trade corridors, invest in water resources and agriculture, and ensure women and girls have access to education and employment.

Mohammad Asif Nang, another economic expert, stressed the need to transform Afghanistan’s consumption-based economy into a production-oriented one, saying reducing dependence on imports by strengthening domestic production was essential to improving economic conditions.

He said Afghanistan should support domestic industries and expand the production of goods such as food, clothing, medicines and construction materials while working towards a better balance between imports and exports.

Nang also highlighted the importance of distributing agricultural land, managing water resources and linking irrigation projects with agricultural development programmes to improve people’s livelihoods. He said using natural resources and minerals in domestic production chains, rather than exporting them as raw materials, could generate greater added value and create more employment opportunities.

The economist further identified the return of capital transferred abroad, government support for the private sector and investment incentives as important factors in stimulating economic activity and reducing poverty in Afghanistan.

However, economic growth can translate into better living conditions only when its benefits are reflected in increased employment opportunities, higher incomes and stronger household purchasing power; areas where World Bank figures indicate that significant challenges persist.