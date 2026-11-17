Diabetes in Afghanistan.

More than seven in 10 people living with diabetes in Afghanistan are unaware of their condition, raising concerns about delayed diagnosis and limited access to essential healthcare services, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Mawlawi Abdul Wali Haqqani, Taliban deputy minister for health service delivery, said on Monday, November 16, that an estimated 1.9 million people in Afghanistan were living with diabetes, with 71 percent unaware they had the disease. He called for greater public awareness, early screening and expanded healthcare services to prevent complications.

According to the International Diabetes Federation’s 11th edition of the Diabetes Atlas, published in 2025, approximately 589 million adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes worldwide in 2024. The figure is projected to reach 853 million by 2050. The federation estimates that 71.4 percent of people with diabetes in Afghanistan remain undiagnosed.

Haqqani described the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases as a priority for the health ministry, stressing that diabetes can affect people of different ages. He urged the public to adopt healthier diets, reduce unhealthy fat consumption, exercise regularly, prevent obesity and avoid drug use.

Naimullah Safi, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), said diabetes was a major risk factor for other serious health conditions. He cited figures indicating that approximately 2.4 million people worldwide died from heart-related and diabetes-associated diseases in 2023, warning that delayed diagnosis and treatment could lead to severe complications.

Safi also noted that many people in Afghanistan had never undergone blood sugar testing and therefore remained unaware of their condition. He pledged continued technical support for the health ministry and other healthcare partners to strengthen prevention and treatment services.

However, access to timely diagnosis and specialised medical care remains a major concern in Afghanistan, where healthcare facilities and diagnostic services are limited, particularly for patients requiring specialised treatment. The shortage of medical resources makes early detection, regular monitoring and long-term management more difficult for many patients.

Common warning signs of diabetes include frequent urination, excessive thirst, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision and slow-healing wounds. If left untreated or poorly controlled, the disease can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage and serious foot infections that may require amputation.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to face major gaps in specialised cancer care, with limited medical facilities, shortages of qualified healthcare professionals and insufficient supplies of quality medicines forcing many patients to seek diagnosis and treatment abroad.

These challenges have been further compounded by disruptions to cross-border trade with Pakistan, affecting the supply of essential medicines and medical equipment and placing additional pressure on an already fragile healthcare system.