The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a nearly fivefold increase in suspected dengue cases in October compared with September, with the country recording its first dengue-related death of 2026.

According to WHO’s Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report for October, 1,675 suspected dengue cases and one death were recorded during the month, compared with 364 suspected cases and no deaths in September.

The increase represents a rise of approximately 360 percent in reported suspected cases within one month. WHO said the trend was consistent with the disease’s usual seasonal pattern.

The October death was the first reported dengue-related fatality in Afghanistan since January 2026, the organisation said.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pain, nausea and skin rashes. Although most people recover, severe cases can lead to internal bleeding, organ complications and death.

The increase comes amid continuing pressure on Afghanistan’s public health system, where infectious diseases and limited access to healthcare remain significant concerns. WHO’s earlier reporting also documented suspected dengue infections during the summer months, including 279 cases in August.

WHO’s October emergency report also highlighted its ongoing health response in Afghanistan, including support for health facilities and the delivery of essential medical services.

The increase was nearly 4.6 times the September figure, representing a rise of about 360 percent in one month. The WHO described the increase as consistent with the disease’s usual seasonal pattern.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmitted primarily through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms can include high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and skin rash. Severe dengue can cause internal bleeding, organ damage and death.

The latest figures highlight the importance of disease surveillance, mosquito control and access to timely medical care, particularly during periods of increased seasonal transmission.

WHO’s October report also outlined its wider health response in Afghanistan. WHO-supported health facilities provided 117,607 outpatient consultations, distributed 131 medical kits reaching more than 1.9 million beneficiaries, and trained 498 health workers during the reporting period.

The organisation’s findings underline the continuing need to monitor infectious diseases and strengthen healthcare services across Afghanistan.

In August, WHO recorded 279 suspected dengue cases, indicating that reported infections had already begun to rise again after declining from 473 cases in July. The subsequent increase to 364 cases in September and 1,675 in October points to a significant acceleration in suspected infections during the autumn months.

WHO’s figures refer to suspected cases and should not be interpreted as laboratory-confirmed infections. The organisation has not attributed the increase to a specific outbreak or identified particular provinces in the figures cited.