Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, attends the Afghanistan Coordination Group meeting in Doha, Qatar, on October 20, 2026.

Qatar has called for an inclusive, Afghan-led political process to determine Afghanistan’s future, stressing respect for the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity at an international coordination meeting in Doha.

Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, made the remarks on Tuesday, October 20, during the Afghanistan Coordination Group meeting, which is being held in Doha on October 20 and 21, according to the Qatar News Agency.

Al Misnad said Afghanistan needs sustained international engagement, clear priorities and practical cooperation. She thanked Switzerland, the United Nations, the World Bank and other participating governments, institutions and international partners for their continued commitment to the Afghan people.

She said Qatar has supported peaceful solutions to Afghanistan’s challenges through dialogue and preventive diplomacy since the launch of the Doha peace process in 2013. Qatar has also facilitated communication between Afghan parties, the United Nations and international partners, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The minister said Afghanistan’s stability matters beyond its borders, linking the country’s future to regional security, economic connectivity and international peace. She also stressed that Afghanistan’s challenges cannot be separated from its regional environment or wider international concerns.

Qatar has participated in political, development and humanitarian initiatives related to Afghanistan, including the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Al Misnad said Qatar had provided or pledged nearly $150 million over the past decade for humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan. The funding has supported areas including healthcare, education and emergency response, according to the report.

She also pointed to Afghanistan’s continuing humanitarian needs and economic difficulties, which affect families, communities and businesses. Returns and displacement have placed additional pressure on already strained public services and limited livelihood opportunities, she said.

The minister called for closer coordination among donors, United Nations agencies, international financial institutions, regional organisations and implementing partners. She said assistance should be delivered transparently, with accountability and in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Al Misnad also stressed that technical cooperation should complement, rather than replace, the broader political process. She urged the Afghanistan Coordination Group to clarify shared priorities, strengthen practical cooperation and maintain Afghanistan’s place on the international agenda.

The meeting provides a platform for governments and international organisations to coordinate their engagement with Afghanistan. Qatar said it would continue supporting humanitarian and development efforts in cooperation with the United Nations and other international partners.