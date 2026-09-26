Afghanistan Chamber Approves Plan for 100-Bed Charity Cancer Hospital in Kabul

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has approved a proposal to establish a specialized charity cancer hospital with an initial capacity of 100 beds, marking a new private-sector initiative aimed at expanding access to cancer diagnosis and treatment in the country.

The proposal was approved by a majority vote during the 14th meeting of the ACCI Executive Committee, chaired by ACCI President Syed Karim Hashemi. According to the chamber, the hospital will prioritize treatment for low-income and vulnerable cancer patients who struggle to afford specialized care.

ACCI said a technical committee has been formed to prepare a comprehensive implementation plan for the project. The committee will assess the proposed site, architectural design, medical equipment, specialized oncology departments, construction costs, funding sources, management structure and the role of private-sector partners before construction begins.

Hashemi said the project is intended to be a national humanitarian initiative rather than the work of a single individual or organization. He called on Afghan traders, investors, charitable organizations and philanthropists to contribute to financing and equipping the hospital.

“Cancer diagnosis and treatment costs have placed many Afghan families under severe financial pressure,” Hashemi said, adding that the goal is not only to build a hospital but also to provide hope for patients who cannot afford treatment.

More than 1.5 million people in Afghanistan are living with cancer, with about 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year, according to the Afghanistan Cancer Foundation, underscoring a growing public health crisis in a country with limited access to specialized treatment.

Shafiq Shinwari, head of the Afghanistan Cancer Foundation, said cancer has become Afghanistan’s second-leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease. He warned that many patients are diagnosed only at advanced stages because screening and diagnostic services remain limited, while breast and cervical cancer are the most common forms among women and lung, stomach, prostate and colorectal cancers are most frequently diagnosed among men.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said it has expanded oncology services by establishing 50-bed cancer treatment centers in each regional zone and a 200-bed specialized cancer hospital in Kabul. The ministry added that nearly 90,000 cancer patients received outpatient treatment at public health facilities over the past year, reflecting growing demand for cancer care across the country.

Cancer remains one of Afghanistan’s most challenging public health issues. Many patients travel abroad for chemotherapy, radiotherapy and advanced oncology services because specialized treatment inside Afghanistan remains limited and expensive. International organizations, including the World Health Organization, have repeatedly highlighted the need to expand cancer care and specialist training across the country.

The chamber said the planned 100-bed facility represents the first phase of the project, with the intention of expanding its capacity and services over time into a fully equipped specialized cancer treatment center.

The proposal comes as Afghanistan’s health system continues to face funding shortages following cuts in international aid. Hospitals across the country have reported shortages of medicines, diagnostic equipment and specialized medical personnel, increasing reliance on charitable and private-sector initiatives to improve healthcare services.

Officials said details including the hospital’s location, construction timeline and total project cost will be announced after the technical committee completes its assessment and submits the final implementation plan.