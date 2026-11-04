Afghanistan under 18 futal team.

Afghanistan’s under-18 futsal team will face Argentina on Wednesday in their second Group A match at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, after both sides won their opening games.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time in Senegal, or 8 p.m. in Kabul, at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop in Dakar, according to FIFA’s official schedule.

Afghanistan began its campaign with a 5-0 victory over Panama on November 2. Reza Karimi, Farhad Nazari, Hussain Hassani, Ali Ahmadi and Mohammad Akbari scored one goal each to secure the team’s first three points.

Argentina also opened the tournament with a convincing win, defeating host nation Senegal 9-2. The result makes Wednesday’s encounter an important contest between the two opening-match winners in Group A.

Both teams have three points, but Argentina leads the group on goal difference, following its seven-goal victory over Senegal. Afghanistan is currently second after its five-goal win against Panama.

The eight-team men’s futsal competition features two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 9.

Afghanistan will play its final group-stage match against hosts Senegal on November 7. The result of the Argentina match could therefore have an important bearing on the team’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which include the futsal tournaments, mark the first time an Olympic sporting event has been held on the African continent. The Games run from October 31 to November 13.