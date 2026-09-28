Afghanistan Absent From UN General Assembly Podium for Sixth Consecutive Year

Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Nasir Ahmad Faiq, did not address the UN General Assembly this year after citing a “technical” reason, marking the sixth consecutive year that Afghanistan has gone without a speech during the organization’s annual high-level debate despite retaining its UN seat.

Faiq stated that he would not deliver Afghanistan’s scheduled address because he was attending a parallel UN side event at the same time. Afghanistan had been listed to speak on the final day of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

The absence means Afghanistan has once again missed the General Assembly podium since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. The United Nations has not recognized the Taliban administration as Afghanistan’s government, and the country’s seat continues to be held by diplomats appointed by the former Islamic Republic, including Faiq.

The UN’s Credentials Committee has repeatedly postponed a decision on competing claims to Afghanistan’s seat, leaving the previous government’s representatives in place while denying the Taliban formal representation at the General Assembly.

Afghanistan’s UN mission also organized discussions on inclusive governance, a future political process and regional stability, with Faiq calling for meaningful participation by women and all segments of Afghan society in any future settlement.

Analysts warn that Afghanistan’s continued absence from the General Assembly’s main stage creates a diplomatic vacuum at one of the world’s most important international forums. They say greater clarity from both the UN and Afghanistan’s mission is important to avoid political ambiguity over the country’s representation.