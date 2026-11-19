Afghanistan marks the 80th anniversary of its membership in the United Nations on Thursday, November 19.

Afghanistan officially joined the United Nations on November 19, 1946, during the reign of King Mohammad Zahir Shah, becoming one of the organization’s earliest members. The United Nations lists November 19, 1946, as the country’s official date of admission.

On the same day, A. Hosayn Aziz, Afghanistan’s representative to the United States, signed the instrument of adherence to the UN Charter, formally accepting the obligations of membership on behalf of the Kingdom of Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan flag was also raised for the first time at the grounds of the UN General Assembly’s temporary headquarters in Flushing Meadows, New York, marking the country’s entry into the international organization.

Afghanistan’s diplomatic engagement with the United Nations developed over subsequent decades. Mohammad Kabir Ludin began serving as the country’s first permanent representative to the organization in 1952.

One of Afghanistan’s most prominent diplomats, Abdul Rahman Pazhwak, served as permanent representative from 1958 to 1979 and was elected president of the 21st session of the UN General Assembly in 1966.

Afghanistan’s representation at the United Nations, however, remains unresolved following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

The Taliban authorities have sought to take control of Afghanistan’s diplomatic seat, but the UN has repeatedly deferred decisions on their proposed representatives. Diplomats appointed under the former Afghanistan government continue to represent the country at the organization.

Naseer Ahmad Faiq has led Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission in New York as chargé d’affaires since December 2021, while Nasir Ahmad Andisha continues to represent the country in Geneva.

The dispute concerns the credentials of Afghanistan’s representatives rather than the country’s membership itself. Afghanistan remains a UN member state, and the organization has not transferred its representation to the Taliban authorities.

To mark the anniversary, Afghanistan’s permanent missions in New York, Geneva and Vienna organized an online commemorative event on November 18 under the title “Afghanistan and the United Nations: Eight Decades of Engagement, Participation and Lessons for the Future.”

The event, announced by Faiq, focused on Afghanistan’s diplomatic history, its contributions to the organization and the country’s future engagement with the international community.