Afghan volunteers planting saplings on a hillside in Kabul, with young people carrying trees and watering newly planted saplings as part of the “Every Tree, One Hope” initiative.

It began with a simple suggestion: “When we go out with friends to enjoy ourselves, why not take a tree with us?”

The idea came from Tamim, a 27-year-old engineering graduate. He shared it with his brother, Iqbal Alamyar, and the two decided to turn their trips into nature into opportunities to plant trees.

Their first step came when the brothers and around 10 friends planted 12 saplings on a hillside in Omid Sabz Township, Kabul.

At the time, they may not have imagined that those 12 saplings would mark the beginning of a volunteer initiative that, about a year and a half later, would have planted more than 2,500 trees, according to the group. What began with limited resources has since expanded with the participation of dozens of young people.

Tamim said the initiative was initially funded through personal contributions. During the first months, volunteers collected money to buy saplings, shovels and other equipment, as well as to transport supplies.

“We started with no money and many challenges, but we remained hopeful about the future,” he said. About two months after the project began, the group received its first financial contribution of 3,900 Afghanis from a woman. The money was used to buy 30 mulberry trees. The total cost of the initiative has since exceeded 300,000 Afghanis, he said. Some orchard owners have also helped the group plant saplings.

51 tree-planting programmes across Afghanistan

Over approximately 18 months, the group has organised 51 tree-planting activities in several Afghanistan provinces, including Kabul, Balkh, Jawzjan, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Logar.

Tamim said residents from different areas contact the team when they need trees planted. Before selecting a site, volunteers assess the soil, water availability and whether the trees can be maintained over time.

The group gives priority to schools, mosques, hospitals and public roads when choosing locations for planting.

Photo by SANAULLAH SEIAM / AFP

Tree planting can bring environmental benefits beyond making neighbourhoods greener. As trees grow, they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store carbon in their trunks, branches, roots and surrounding soil. Their leaves can also capture some airborne particles.

Increasing vegetation and protecting existing trees are therefore part of broader efforts to improve the environment and address climate change. However, the impact on air quality depends on the species planted, the location and local environmental conditions. Tree planting alone cannot solve air pollution.

For Afghanistan, where drought and water shortages pose serious challenges, protecting vegetation is particularly important. Yet planting a sapling is only the first step; its survival depends on care in the months and years that follow.

Tamim said the group had encountered these challenges firsthand. Around 150 of the trees they planted had been damaged or failed to grow properly for various reasons, including irregular watering, insufficient care, soil problems, planting methods and a lack of cooperation from some local residents.

Water and maintenance remain major challenges

The young volunteers have received a positive response from some residents. Saboor, a resident of Omid Sabz Township in Kabul, welcomed the initiative, saying tree planting could help make local communities greener.

“I wish all young people would make efforts like these to keep their country green,” he said. “Today, we proudly see our township becoming greener through the efforts of these young people.”

Another resident, who works as a water vendor using a Zarandj three-wheeled vehicle, also helps the group. He said reaching the hilltops was difficult because the roads were in poor condition, making it hard to transport water uphill.

“Even though the roads were bad and my Zarandj could barely make it up, I was still very happy to contribute to a good cause,” he said.

Providing regular water to newly planted trees remains one of the group’s biggest challenges. Tamim said the team had chosen drip irrigation as a way to conserve water in Kabul, where water shortages are a growing concern.

The method helps reduce waste while supplying trees with water gradually and in appropriate quantities. In areas where water is not readily available, the group has had to buy it from water vendors and transport it to planting sites.

The team also revisits planting locations and checks the trees every six months. Saplings planted so far include fig, apple, Russian olive, shang and pine varieties, according to Tamim.

Other challenges have emerged at some sites. The volunteers said children damaged trees while flying kites in Haji Nabi Township. In Karte Sakhi, some residents moved saplings into pots.

These experiences have shown the team that the success of a tree-planting campaign cannot be measured by the number of saplings planted alone. Community awareness, regular watering and protection are all essential to ensuring that trees survive and grow.

Photo by SANAULLAH SEIAM / AFP

More than planting trees

Tamim said the initiative has also helped volunteers develop skills beyond environmental work, including teamwork, programme management, filming, video editing and communication with residents and organisations.

Members of the group, called “Every Tree, One Hope,” plan to organise planting activities more regularly and expand their work to additional areas. They also encourage residents to plant saplings in their own neighbourhoods and take responsibility for caring for them afterwards.

The volunteers say people do not need extensive resources to get involved. Planting a single sapling and caring for it consistently can be a meaningful starting point.

From the first 12 saplings in Omid Sabz Township to more than 2,500 trees reportedly planted across parts of Afghanistan, the initiative illustrates how a simple idea can grow into a wider collective effort, provided that planting is followed by sustained care.