Dozens of Afghan women who secured university places in Britain after overcoming severe educational barriers have lost opportunities to study abroad following the UK government’s suspension of student visas for Afghan nationals.

BBC News reported on Tuesday, November 24, that the restrictions have disrupted the academic plans of Afghan women who had received admission offers from British universities and, in some cases, progressed to the final stages of scholarship applications.

The UK government announced the visa restrictions in March 2026, affecting nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan. The measures took effect on March 26, preventing nationals of the four countries from obtaining sponsored student visas through applications submitted from outside Britain.

The Home Office said the decision followed a sharp increase in asylum claims from people who initially entered the country through student visa routes. According to government figures, asylum applications from students of the four nationalities had increased by more than 470 percent compared with 2021 levels by September 2025.

However, the restrictions have also affected prospective students who say they were seeking educational opportunities rather than using university admission as a route to enter Britain.

Shahira Sadat, a software engineer living in Kabul, is among those affected. Despite Taliban restrictions, frequent electricity and internet disruptions and limited access to education, she secured admission offers from three British universities for master’s programmes in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Sadat had also reached the interview stage for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship when she received an email informing her that her application could no longer proceed because of her Afghan nationality.

She told the BBC that the decision left her devastated, explaining that the opportunity represented more than an academic qualification. It was also a chance to rebuild her professional career and create a different future.

Another Afghan woman from Herat, identified by the BBC under the pseudonym Aliya, also lost her opportunity to study digital media after receiving a university admission offer.

Aliya had prepared for her English-language examination at an informal education centre before it was identified and closed. She subsequently continued her studies online with a teacher based in Canada.

She said the restrictions made her feel that opportunities were being denied simply because she was an Afghan woman.

The suspension has intensified concerns over the educational prospects of Afghan women, who have already been excluded from secondary schools and universities under Taliban rule. Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have progressively restricted women’s access to education, employment and public life.

The policy has also faced a legal challenge from affected prospective students, including Sadat. However, on August 12, Britain’s High Court dismissed the challenges, leaving the visa restrictions in place. The case highlighted the particular impact of the policy on women from countries where gender-based barriers severely limit access to education.

In July, the British government told Parliament that it had no immediate plans to introduce exemptions for Afghan women holding university offers. It said a new student refugee route was expected to open for applications in autumn 2026, with the first students anticipated to arrive in autumn 2027. However, eligibility arrangements and the number of places were still being developed.

The restrictions have left Afghan women facing an additional barrier to higher education, even when they have secured university admission and scholarships. For many, opportunities to study abroad had represented one of the few remaining pathways to professional development and greater independence.