A conference on women’s rights in Afghanistan has called on the United Nations, European governments and the international community to recognise gender apartheid and strengthen support for those facing persecution.

The second Afghanistan Women’s Dialogue Conference was held on Saturday, November 21, in Alfortville, France, with financial support from the municipality and in cooperation with the Hazara Diaspora Network. Organised by the Kolba-e Dost Association, the meeting brought together women’s rights activists, researchers, journalists, academics and civil society representatives.

Participants adopted a resolution condemning restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women and girls and describing the measures as gender-based persecution and crimes against humanity. They urged the United Nations, governments and the European Union to recognise the situation as gender apartheid and take concrete steps to hold those responsible accountable.

The resolution also called for safe relocation and protection for women activists and others at risk, alongside greater support for human rights advocacy and the documentation of alleged violations. Participants urged international organisations to expand educational opportunities, scholarships and humanitarian assistance for Afghan women and girls.

A further demand was the establishment of a dedicated support fund for education and humanitarian assistance for Hazara women and girls. The participants also called on the French government and Alfortville municipality to support educational and humanitarian programmes, while urging France to avoid engagement that could contribute to normalising or recognising the Taliban authorities.

The conference’s programme included discussions on the legal, social, educational, economic and health conditions of women in Afghanistan. Organisers said the event was intended to bring together Afghan and European experts and amplify the experiences and demands of women affected by restrictions. Former Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission chairperson Sima Samar and Alfortville Mayor Luc Carvounas were listed among the speakers.

The conference took place amid continuing international concern over restrictions on women’s rights under Taliban rule. UN Women said in August 2026 that the authorities had issued more than 100 decrees affecting women and girls, restricting their access to education, employment, public life and freedom of movement.

The United Nations has also reported that more than 2.6 million girls have been denied secondary education since 2021, with Afghanistan remaining the only country where girls and women are effectively barred from secondary and higher education.

UN human rights experts have described the systematic deprivation of women’s fundamental rights as gender-based persecution amounting to a crime against humanity, and have urged states to take action against the further normalisation of Taliban rule.

The Alfortville resolution called for continued cooperation with human rights organisations and for Afghan women’s demands to be raised in national and international forums.