Afghan Woman Deported From US After Admitting to Terrorism Grounds in Immigration Case

An Afghan woman has been deported from the United States after agreeing to removal under U.S. immigration law following allegations that she supported family members involved in a foiled ISIS-inspired terrorist plot, according to newly unsealed federal court records and CNN.

Nazira Haji-Zada, an Afghan national who had been living in Dallas, was removed from the United States after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in August. As part of the settlement, she accepted removal on terrorism-related immigration grounds but did not face a criminal terrorism conviction in federal court.

The case stems from a 2024 FBI counterterrorism investigation in which U.S. authorities accused Haji-Zada’s son and son-in-law of planning an ISIS-inspired attack inside the United States. Prosecutors alleged the family had discussed violent extremist ideology and attempted to obtain firearms in support of the plot.

According to court documents, Haji-Zada’s son has already pleaded guilty to providing firearms in support of a designated foreign terrorist organization and is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence. Her son-in-law, described by prosecutors as the alleged architect of the plot, also reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, though sentencing has not yet taken place.

CNN reported that Haji-Zada agreed to be deported after acknowledging that she was removable under U.S. immigration law because of terrorism-related allegations connected to the investigation. The agreement ended her immigration case without a public criminal trial.

Court records further state that Haji-Zada spoke no English and was unable to read or write. Throughout the proceedings, she relied on interpreters and legal representation during hearings in immigration court.

U.S. prosecutors have alleged that Haji-Zada helped radicalize members of her family by promoting ISIS ideology inside their household. The court documents describe her as playing a role in encouraging extremist beliefs, allegations that formed part of the government’s immigration case.

The case has drawn attention because it combines immigration enforcement with a broader U.S. counterterrorism investigation targeting alleged ISIS supporters inside the country. Authorities have said the alleged attack plot was disrupted before it could be carried out.

Haji-Zada’s deportation comes as U.S. immigration authorities continue to prioritize the removal of non-citizens found removable on terrorism-related grounds, particularly in cases linked to investigations involving designated foreign terrorist organizations.