Afghan Singer Mir Maftoon’s Identity Remarks Spark Debate

An artistic illustration of Afghan folk singer Mir Maftoon, who has faced social media criticism over remarks about ethnicity and identity.

Mir Maftoon, one of Afghanistan’s best-known folk musicians, has sparked debate on social media after remarks on ethnic and national identity in a YouTube interview recorded in his home province of Badakhshan.

The interview, conducted by YouTuber Sabawoon Momand during a visit to document the region’s cultural traditions, was published on the Sunrise Afghanistan channel.

Maftoon said he is ethnically Tajik but is recognised as Afghan abroad, particularly in neighbouring Tajikistan, because he comes from Afghanistan.

He also spoke against ethnic division, saying labels such as Tajik, Uzbek, Pashtun or Turkmen should not divide people who share one homeland. Afghanistan, he said, can only be built by all its citizens together.

The remarks touched on a long-running debate over whether “Afghan” describes a national identity shared by all citizens or refers mainly to Pashtuns.

Some critics, particularly those who see the term as imposed on non-Pashtun communities, objected. An opinion article published Sunday on the Persian-language website Nauandeshi argued that calls for a single national identity risk sidelining other ethnic groups, and criticised Maftoon in strong personal terms.

Others defended him. Writer Zia-ul-Haq Mehrnosh, who has written about Maftoon’s career, said in a commentary shared online that the singer had clearly identified himself as Tajik and was describing how people from Afghanistan are seen abroad. He also criticised the personal attacks on the musician.

Maftoon also sang in Pashto during the interview, reflecting a multilingual repertoire that has long drawn audiences across ethnic lines.

Known for the dambura, ghichak and harmonium, Maftoon has popularised Badakhshani folk music in Afghanistan and Tajikistan. He received the Netherlands’ Prince Claus Award in 2001 and later served as a judge on TOLO TV’s Afghan Star.

The debate has deep roots. Afghanistan’s 1964 constitution was the first to apply the word “Afghan” to every citizen, a definition repeated in 2004. The question has resurfaced on social media in recent years, often prompting sharp exchanges.