The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan has announced that it has halted the vote recount process across Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by election commission, the audit and recount process of votes has been stopped until further notice.

However, the election commission said the resolution will not apply on polling stations whose votes are under scrutiny and are being recounted.

This comes as certain electoral teams of Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Rahmatullah Nabil had called for the suspension of the vote recount process.

Meanwhile, election commissioner Aurangzeb has said the election commission has postponed the preliminary vote results which were due to be announced on Thursday.

Aurangzeb further added that the election commission has postponed the preliminary vote results announced due to the existing tensions over vote recount process of more than eight thousand polling stations.