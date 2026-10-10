Afghan National in US Faces 5 Years in Prison Over Alleged Suicide Attack Threat

An Afghan national living in Fort Worth has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after threatening to carry out a suicide attack during an online video conversation, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 32, entered the guilty plea on October 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton. The case stems from threats made during an online video chat on November 23, 2025, portions of which were recorded and shared on TikTok and other social media platforms, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Alokozay and several participants, including another Afghan national identified in court documents as the first victim, exchanged offensive insults linked to longstanding tribal animosity. During the conversation, Alokozay threatened to use a suicide bomb to attack the other participants.

Federal agents and local law enforcement partners subsequently identified Alokozay and searched his residence and mobile phone to determine whether he possessed materials that could be used to make a bomb. Investigators concluded that he did not intend to carry out an attack, but Alokozay admitted that he knowingly transmitted a threat to injure another person, the Justice Department said.

“Threats of suicide bombing are not jokes or momentary outbursts, they are federal crimes,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said in a statement. He added that authorities would respond to threats of suicide attacks or mass-casualty incidents.

Alokozay faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release. The maximum penalties are statutory limits, not a prediction of the sentence he will receive. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office investigated the case with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fort Worth Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincent Mazzurco is prosecuting the case.