Several Afghan migrants have allegedly been tortured by Turkish police after being detained near the Iran-Turkey border, with sources reporting that some had their fingers and toes broken in the Maku border region.

The sources reported on October 25, that Turkish police mistreated Afghan migrants who were attempting to cross the border from Iran into Turkey.

According to the sources, many Afghan migrants are currently in Iran, and some are travelling from accommodation facilities towards the Turkish border in hopes of reaching Turkey and, eventually, European countries. The sources expressed concern about the migrants’ safety and called for greater attention to their situation.

The allegations come amid wider concerns about the treatment of Afghan migrants along the Iran-Turkey border. In July 2026, BBC reported that 12 Afghan migrants said Turkish border guards had beaten and stripped members of a group of around 50 migrants before leaving them in freezing conditions near the Iranian border. Eleven of those who spoke to the BBC later lost limbs because of severe frostbite, according to the report.

The BBC said Turkish officials did not specifically address those migrants’ allegations but stated that border forces acted in accordance with national and international law and provided detained undocumented migrants with necessary assistance, including food, water and medical care. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry described the broader allegations as unfounded.

Afghans have continued to use routes through Iran and Turkey to seek safety and reach Europe, despite risks including detention, alleged abuse, smuggling networks and dangerous mountain crossings. Migrant-rights advocates have also raised concerns about forced returns and access to asylum procedures along the border.

The latest allegations underscore continuing concerns about the safety of Afghan migrants travelling through the region. Further information about the number of people affected, their medical condition and any official investigation into the reported incident was not available.