Photo/British Transport Police/BBC.

Two Afghan nationals have been convicted of multiple sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl during a train journey from Kent to London, following a two-week trial at Inner London Crown Court, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

In a statement published on Wednesday, November 18, BTP identified the defendants as Baryalai Rahimi, 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29. A jury found both men guilty of offences committed against the teenager aboard a London-bound train on February 5, 2026.

Rahimi was convicted of rape, sexual assault and three counts of sexual activity with a child. Sadat was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity. The jury returned guilty verdicts on nine counts in total.

According to British Transport Police, the two men approached the girl at Sturry railway station near Canterbury in Kent before boarding a London-bound train at around 3 p.m.

During the journey, Rahimi sexually assaulted the teenager and later took her into a train toilet, where he raped her, police said. He subsequently left her alone with Sadat, who also subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault.

The victim repeatedly told the men that she did not consent and informed them that she was 14 years old. Police said the defendants ignored her objections.

After the train reached London Bridge, the two men followed the girl onto another train travelling towards Peterborough. Rahimi later left at St Pancras, while Sadat got off at Finsbury Park.

The teenager reported the attacks to police at Peterborough station, prompting an investigation by BTP detectives. Investigators used her account and CCTV footage from the trains to identify the suspects. Both men were arrested in west London on February 10.

The investigation also involved forensic evidence, mobile phone data and CCTV analysis, which were submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service before charges were authorised.

The police said the victim’s account was central to the investigation. Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood praised her courage in reporting the offences, saying her testimony helped investigators identify and secure convictions against the two men.

The defendants are due to return to Inner London Crown Court on December 18 for sentencing. Their convictions followed a two-week trial, during which the jury considered evidence gathered by British Transport Police and presented by prosecutors.

British Transport Police said the case demonstrated the importance of reporting sexual offences and urged victims to seek help. The force said anyone reporting such crimes would be supported and listened to.