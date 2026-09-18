Afghan Medical Graduates Challenge Pakistan Repatriation Order in Lahore High Court

Five Afghan medical graduates have challenged Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) directives ordering them to return to Afghanistan, arguing that the decision unlawfully blocks them from completing the mandatory clinical training required to practice medicine.

The graduates, all alumni of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental College in Lahore, filed a petition before the Lahore High Court after months of uncertainty over their registration for a one-year house job, or internship, despite completing a five-year MBBS degree under Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission-administered Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme.

The petition names the PMDC, the federal government, the Ministry of National Health Services, the Higher Education Commission, the University of Health Sciences, the Punjab health department, and the medical college as respondents. The graduates argue that the PMDC has no legal authority under Pakistan’s medical education laws to order their repatriation after they completed their degrees.

According to the petition, PMDC notifications issued on July 31 and September 1 instructed medical colleges to facilitate the return of Afghan students to Afghanistan and barred institutions from admitting new Afghan medical and dental students during the current academic session. The graduates say those directives have effectively suspended their professional registration and prevented them from beginning the compulsory internship required for medical licensing.

The petitioners contend that the orders violate constitutional guarantees of due process, equality before the law, and human dignity under Pakistan’s Constitution, as well as the country’s international human rights obligations. They also argue that the measures are discriminatory because they target Afghan nationals who have already completed years of medical education in Pakistan.

Their legal challenge comes after the Lahore High Court last week temporarily suspended the PMDC directives for 13 Afghan medical students enrolled at several institutions in Lahore, allowing them to continue their education, sit examinations, and return to university hostels while the case proceeds. Justice Khalid Ishaq ruled that the council’s orders would remain suspended for the petitioners pending further hearings.

Lawyers representing the students argue that the PMDC exceeded its jurisdiction under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act and that students were deprived of their rights without being given an opportunity to be heard. During earlier proceedings, the PMDC argued that the policy was linked to national security and immigration concerns, but the court rejected those arguments at the interim stage.

The dispute has intensified uncertainty for hundreds of Afghan medical students studying in Pakistan under scholarship programmes. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has stated there is no blanket government decision requiring all Afghan students to leave the country, saying students enrolled in recognized degree programmes with valid visas may continue their studies, while referring questions about the PMDC directives to the medical regulator.

For the five graduates, the outcome of the Lahore High Court case will determine whether they can begin their mandatory clinical training in Pakistan or face returning to Afghanistan before completing the final professional requirement for medical practice.