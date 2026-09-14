Afghan Man Reportedly Abducted in Tehran, Family Faces $50,000 Ransom

An Afghan man identified as Ahmad Faisal has reportedly been abducted by unidentified individuals in Tehran, with his family facing a $50,000 ransom demand, according to reports.

The sources reported that Faisal, originally from northern Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province, was abducted two days before the report was published. His family has since been trying to determine his whereabouts and secure his release.

According to the report, Faisal’s last known location was near an area known as “Baghcheh Amo Wahid” in Tehran, where he had reportedly sent his brother his final location before disappearing.

report stated that the alleged kidnappers sent photographs of Faisal to his family showing what appeared to be severe beatings. The family also said they recieved an audio recording in which a man speaking with an Iranian accent allegedly threatened the family and pressured them to pay the ransom.

The recording reportedly also contains threats to torture Faisal if the family fails to meet the kidnappers’ demands. The identity of the alleged kidnappers and their whereabouts remain unclear.

Faisal’s family has appealed to Iranian authorities and Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to take urgent action to locate him and secure his release. The family also says it has not seen a clear government response to the alleged abduction.

The reported case comes amid continuing concerns over the treatment and security of Afghan migrants in Iran. Afghan migrants have previously reported detention, violence and other difficulties, while Afghan officials have called for diplomatic engagement with Iranian authorities to address problems facing Afghans in the country.