Afghan Man Deported to Central African Republic Despite US Court Protection

The administration of US President Donald Trump has deported an Afghan man to the Central African Republic, despite a US judge previously protecting him from removal to Afghanistan because of credible fears of persecution by the Taliban.

His case has drawn renewed criticism from immigration lawyers and human rights advocates over the Trump administration’s use of third countries for deportations.

The Associated Press reported that the man, who is in his early 20s, was among dozens of people deported to the Central African Republic on Saturday. The flight landed in Bangui and included 12 Afghans, eight Iranians and several nationals of Nepal and Nicaragua, according to Savi Arvey of Human Rights First.

According to court documents cited by AP, the Afghan man’s family had faced threats from the Taliban because of his brothers’ work supporting US forces in Afghanistan. One brother, who now lives in the United States, served in the former Afghanistan National Army, which worked alongside US forces before the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

His lawyer, Alma David, said another brother was a US-trained Afghan pilot who was killed by the Taliban. A US immigration judge had previously granted the young man protection from removal to Afghanistan after finding his fears of Taliban persecution credible.

The deportation is part of a broader Trump administration policy of sending migrants to countries other than their countries of origin. Human rights groups and immigration advocates have criticized the practice, arguing that transferring people to unfamiliar or unstable third countries can undermine protections granted through the US asylum and immigration system.

The Central African Republic is itself affected by conflict and severe humanitarian challenges, prompting further concern among rights groups about its use as a destination for deportees. Human Rights Watch has warned against forcibly sending people from high-risk countries such as Afghanistan and Iran to countries where they may lack meaningful protection.

The case has also raised questions about the US government’s obligations toward Afghans and their families who supported American military operations during the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Advocates argue that deporting relatives of Afghan military partners to a third country, particularly when a US court has already recognized the danger of returning them to Afghanistan, could undermine longstanding commitments to people who assisted US forces.

The US Department of Homeland Security has defended the broader deportation policy, saying the administration is enforcing immigration law and removing people who do not have a legal right to remain in the United States. However, immigration lawyers and rights organizations say third-country removals can circumvent established asylum protections and expose vulnerable migrants to further danger.