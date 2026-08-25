Afghan Man Charged With Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl in UK

A 24-year-old Afghan man has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Manchester, police in northwest England said.

Greater Manchester Police said Abdullah Shinwari, 24, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, non-fatal strangulation, and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The charges follow an investigation by Greater Manchester Police into an alleged assault involving a teenage girl. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that additional details may emerge during court proceedings.

Shinwari has appeared before the courts in connection with the case. The allegations have not been proven in court, and under UK law he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Police have not released further details about the alleged incident in order to protect the identity of the complainant, who is a minor. British law places strict restrictions on identifying victims of sexual offences.

The case is being handled by Greater Manchester Police and will proceed through the UK criminal justice system. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the investigation to contact police.

The charges come as UK authorities continue to pursue investigations into sexual violence cases, with prosecutors emphasizing that allegations of rape and sexual assault are subject to full judicial scrutiny before any verdict is reached.