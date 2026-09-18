Afghan Man Arrested in Germany Over Suspected Synagogue Arson Attack

German police have arrested a 37-year-old Afghan man on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a synagogue in the western city of Wuppertal, in what authorities are investigating as a possible politically or ideologically motivated attack. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished within minutes, police said.

The suspect allegedly poured a flammable liquid onto the entrance steps of the Bergische Synagogue in Wuppertal-Barmen at about 2 p.m. local time on Thursday before setting it alight. Members of the synagogue quickly extinguished the flames, limiting damage to the entrance area, according to Wuppertal police.

Police officers arrested the suspect shortly after the incident near the synagogue. Authorities said the man, an Afghan national who was previously known to police, appears to have acted alone based on initial findings. Germany’s State Security (Staatsschutz) division has taken over the investigation.

Investigators have not announced a motive, saying inquiries remain ongoing. Police are also appealing for witnesses who were near the synagogue at the time of the attack to come forward as forensic investigators continue examining the scene.

The Bergische Synagogue has been under round-the-clock police protection because of heightened security concerns surrounding Jewish institutions in Germany. Police increased their presence around the synagogue following the incident, while nearby public buildings were also secured.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany condemned the incident as an arson attack and warned that it reflects a growing normalization of antisemitic violence. Council President Josef Schuster noted that the attack occurred just days before Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and called on authorities to ensure the safety of Jewish communities during upcoming religious observances.

Jewish community leaders in Wuppertal said the attack revived memories of previous assaults on the synagogue. The same synagogue was targeted in 2014, when three men threw Molotov cocktails at the building. Although no one was injured in that attack, it intensified concerns about the security of Jewish institutions in Germany.

The latest incident comes amid continued concern over antisemitic offenses in Germany, which authorities say have risen in recent years following tensions linked to conflicts in the Middle East. Federal and regional officials have repeatedly pledged stronger protection for synagogues and Jewish community centers across the country.