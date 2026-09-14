Afghan Man Arrested in Australia Over Alleged Violent Extremist Material

Australian Federal Police have arrested a 30-year-old Afghan man in Melbourne and charged him with possessing violent extremist material, as part of a wider investigation into alleged ISIS propaganda and graphic extremist content.

Mohammad Emad Ahmadzai, a resident of Roxburgh Park in Melbourne’s north-west, was arrested at Melbourne Airport while attempting to board a flight to the Middle East. Australian authorities allege he was involved in an online network that shared and distributed violent extremist material.

According to Australian media reports, investigators found graphic material on electronic devices seized during a search of Ahmadzai’s Roxburgh Park home. The material allegedly included videos depicting executions, shootings and other acts of extreme violence, as well as imagery associated with the Islamic State, or ISIS.

Reports said Ahmadzai had planned to travel with his family to visit his sick father in Afghanistan. He was intercepted by authorities at Melbourne Airport before leaving Australia. He is also accused of initially refusing to provide police with access to an electronic device, which investigators later accessed.

The arrest is linked to a broader Victorian counter-terrorism investigation that began after Australian authorities discovered suspicious material on a mobile phone during an airport luggage check in 2024. The investigation has resulted in charges against several Victorian men accused of possessing, accessing or distributing violent extremist material linked to ISIS.

AFP Counter-Terrorism Commander Paula Hudson said early intervention was important in preventing people involved with violent extremist material from progressing to more serious offending. She warned that repeatedly sharing graphic extremist content can contribute to the normalisation of violence and extremist ideology.

Ahmadzai remains before the courts, and the allegations against him have not been proven. He is due to return to court on Tuesday as the legal process continues. The charges could carry a significant prison sentence if he is convicted.