Afghan Journalists in Iran face security threats.

The Afghanistan Media Support Organization (AMSO) has urged the United Nations and the international community to take urgent action to protect Afghan journalists in Iran and accelerate their transfer to third countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, the organization said some Afghan journalists in Iran face security threats because of their media work and professional backgrounds. It warned that returning to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could expose them to harassment, torture and threats to their lives.

The journalists also face difficulties in Iran, including uncertain residency status, the risk of arrest and deportation, financial hardship and psychological pressure, according to AMSO. Their families have also been affected by prolonged uncertainty, with some children unable to access education.

The organization said interviews scheduled for 11 Afghan journalists between October 2025 and February 2026 had been cancelled without new dates being provided. Other applicants are still waiting for interview appointments or required forms, while at least one journalist has received a negative response.

AMSO called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the UN human rights office to help address the journalists’ cases and improve their protection.

It also urged international press freedom organizations, including Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists, to give the cases urgent attention.

Among its recommendations, AMSO called for faster case reviews, secure online interviews and arrangements to allow administrative procedures to be handled through diplomatic missions in regional countries. It also proposed temporary and legal transfers to third countries for journalists facing security risks.

The organization said journalists who had fled persecution in their home country should not be left facing further danger and prolonged uncertainty in their host country.

AMSO’s appeal comes as Afghan journalists who left the country following the Taliban’s return to power continue to seek protection and opportunities to relocate to safer countries.