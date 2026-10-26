Afghan families, including women and children, wait in Pakistan amid continued uncertainty over US visa processing, as applicants remain in limbo despite a court ruling against the visa suspension.

Afghan immigrants are among thousands of applicants still waiting for US visas despite a federal court ruling against the Trump administration’s suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries. Why do the delays persist despite the ruling?

Afghan families are among thousands of immigrants from 75 countries still facing uncertainty over US immigrant visas, despite a federal judge striking down the Trump administration’s blanket visa-processing suspension, according to US media reports.

National Public Radio (NPR) reported on October 26 that thousands of applicants remain stuck abroad because visa processing has not returned to normal following the court ruling. The suspension, introduced in January 2026, affected more than 280,000 people who had applied for immigrant visas, including spouses, children and employment-based applicants.

In August, US District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that the policy was unlawful because it barred applicants based on nationality rather than individual eligibility. The judge also found that the policy exceeded the authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and undermined the role of consular officers in making case-by-case visa decisions. Afghanistan was among the 75 countries covered by the suspension.

Court Ruling Has Not Ended Delays

Despite the ruling, applicants continue to face delays as the US State Department applies additional screening procedures. NPR reported that the department had introduced an extensive training programme for embassy and consular staff on assessing whether immigrants could become a “public charge”, a person deemed likely to rely on public assistance in the United States.

The additional review can affect applicants whose cases were already underway, including some whose visas had been approved but had not yet been physically issued.

Immigration lawyers told NPR that continued delays and unfinished interviews mean the court decision has not yet translated into practical relief for many families. The State Department declined to comment on the cases, saying they were subject to ongoing litigation, while its website acknowledged that the 75-country ban was no longer in effect.

What the Ruling Means for Afghan Families

For Afghan families seeking to immigrate to the United States through family-based or employment-based visa programmes, the ruling removed the specific blanket suspension based on nationality. However, it does not guarantee that every application will be approved or processed immediately. Applicants may still face individual eligibility checks, requests for further documentation and delays in obtaining interviews or final visa issuance.

The suspension was part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to tighten immigration screening, particularly for applicants officials considered at risk of relying on public assistance. The court’s decision said the government could not impose a blanket prohibition based solely on nationality where the law required individual assessments.

The continuing delays raise questions about how quickly the State Department will implement the ruling in practice. For Afghan families and other applicants waiting outside the United States, the difference between a policy being struck down and a visa actually being issued remains significant.