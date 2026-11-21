Two films by Afghan filmmakers have received major international recognition, with Shabnam Zaryab winning an award at Tallinn’s Black Nights Film Festival and Khadim Dai’s documentary Hazara Town securing three honours at Amsterdam’s IDFA.

Zaryab’s debut feature, When She Hears the Bells, won Best Film in the First Feature Competition at the 30th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. The award recognises emerging filmmakers and is separate from the festival’s main competition prize.

The festival’s jury described the film as a tense and emotional story of resistance and courage. The film stars Golshifteh Farahani and Forouzan Jamshidnejad and follows Leila, a woman who returns to Kabul after her husband is killed in the days leading up to the city’s fall in August 2021.

As she attempts to rebuild her life, Leila takes a job in a safe house, where she discovers the sexual abuse of children and risks her own safety to protect them.

Zaryab, who lives in France, is making her feature-film debut with the production. She is the daughter of prominent Afghan writers Rahnaward Zaryab and Shapour Zaryab.

Meanwhile, Hazara Town, directed by Khadim Dai and produced by Ilyas Yourish, received three awards at the 39th International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), one of the world’s leading documentary film festivals.

The documentary won the IDFA Award for Best First Feature, the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award and a Special Mention in the International Competition. The winners were announced on November 19, according to the festival’s official results.

The film is a co-production of Belgium, Australia and Germany and premiered in IDFA’s International Competition. Its 103-minute narrative follows Dai’s own Hazara family in Quetta, Pakistan, including his two nieces, their mother and grandparents.

Through the family’s experiences, the documentary examines the insecurity and targeted violence confronting the Hazara community in Pakistan and the difficult choices families face between remaining together and leaving in search of safety. The film also captures the family’s everyday life and efforts to preserve its sense of belonging amid growing threats.

According to IDFA, the documentary portrays how persecution has affected Hazara families who fled Afghanistan but continue to face insecurity in Pakistan.

The recognition at the two European festivals highlights the growing international visibility of Afghan filmmakers and their efforts to bring stories of displacement, violence, family life and social challenges to international audiences.