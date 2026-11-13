Fatemiyoun fighters in military uniforms during deployment in Iran.

France 24 has traced the presence of Afghan Fatemiyoun fighters in southeastern Iran, reporting their deployment in Sistan and Baluchestan province near the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In an investigative report published on Thursday, November 12, France 24 said it tracked the fighters from Syria to Iran using online martyrdom announcements, social media footage and geographical analysis. The investigation found evidence suggesting that members of the Iran-backed militia have been incorporated into the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and deployed at military facilities and border areas.

According to the report, an important clue emerged in March 2026, during the military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran. At the time, IRGC-affiliated media outlets and social media accounts published announcements commemorating personnel killed in airstrikes on military installations. France 24 identified several individuals whose identities and funeral photographs linked them to the Fatemiyoun Division.

The investigation also examined videos circulated on Iranian social media in September. A September 29 video published by the Baluch human rights organisation Haalvsh showed at least 13 armed men identified by the group as Fatemiyoun fighters patrolling a mountainous area. France 24 used satellite imagery to locate the footage near Mount Kala Pade, approximately 80 kilometres west of Zahedan.

A separate video published on September 21 showed armed men undergoing weapons training near Gosht, a town in Sistan and Baluchestan. However, France 24 said it could not independently verify the identities of the individuals in that footage.

The investigation further identified two separate incidents in which Fatemiyoun-affiliated channels acknowledged the deaths of their members in the province. Ahmad Yaghoubi was reportedly killed in a roadside bomb attack on October 2, while Mohammadreza Rahimi died in an armed clash on October 13. Both were later buried in other Iranian provinces, with funeral photographs and videos published by affiliated media.

The findings follow earlier reports by Haalvsh of attacks against Fatemiyoun members in the region. In October, the organisation reported that more than 20 fighters had been killed or wounded in clashes in Taftan County.

France 24 cited Iranian expert Mahdi Nakhl Ahmadi as saying that the IRGC had initially sought to deploy Fatemiyoun fighters in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but proposals were rejected by both countries. The militia members were subsequently accommodated in several towns in Sistan and Baluchestan, initially undertaking civilian projects before increasingly assuming military responsibilities, including patrols and checkpoint duties.

The exact number of Fatemiyoun fighters deployed in the province remains unknown. The investigation also noted that an armed group, the People’s Fighters Front, has claimed responsibility for attacks against the militia, although France 24 said it could not independently verify additional casualty claims.

The Fatemiyoun Division is a predominantly Afghan Shia militia established with Iranian support. Its members fought alongside forces supporting former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s civil war.