Afghan Citizen in US Sentenced to 35 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

A 21-year-old Afghan national living in Arlington, Texas, has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Badshah Sahi was sentenced on September 29 by U.S. Senior District Judge Terry R. Means to 420 months in federal prison. The sentence will run consecutively to his outstanding state proceedings. Sahi pleaded guilty to the federal charges on April 1, 2026.

According to court documents, Forney police arrested Sahi on February 28, 2025, on a state charge of sexual assault of a child. Investigators said Sahi had been communicating with a 14-year-old girl while living in Arlington, picked her up outside her home in Forney and transported her to different locations where he sexually assaulted her.

A search of Sahi’s phone following his arrest uncovered numerous images and videos involving a minor, as well as communications with other children, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators also found that Sahi had used the online gaming platform Roblox to communicate with a 10-year-old child in Indiana and had coerced the child into producing and sending sexually explicit videos, prosecutors said.

Court records also describe Sahi’s communication with a 15-year-old girl in San Marcos, Texas. Prosecutors said he travelled to her location and recorded himself sexually assaulting her.

Homeland Security Investigations said Sahi was paroled into the United States on September 5, 2021, during the evacuation of Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. HSI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge Antwoine Jones alleged that Sahi had been released into the United States without proper vetting and later committed offenses against children in Texas and online.

Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said the sentence demonstrates that people who commit sexual crimes against children will face federal prosecution. HSI investigated the case with assistance from the Arlington and Forney police departments and sheriff’s offices in Texas.

More than 190,000 Afghans have settled in the United States since 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome and its successor, Enduring Welcome, according to U.S. government figures. The case comes amid continued scrutiny of the screening and immigration policies used for Afghans evacuated after the Taliban takeover.