Afghan, Bangladeshi and Nepalese Nationals Held at Mumbai Airport Over Fake Indian Passports

Photo/Times of India.

Immigration officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have arrested three foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal for allegedly obtaining Indian passports using forged documents and false information, according to Indian media reports.

The three men were intercepted on October 3 and 4 and were later handed over to Sahar police station in Mumbai. Police said the passports had allegedly been obtained from passport offices in Mumbai and Kolkata with the assistance of agents, and an investigation is underway to identify others involved in the network, Times of India reported.

The Afghan national, identified as Taza Khan Zurmati, was intercepted on October 4 while allegedly attempting to travel to Dubai on an IndiGo flight using an Indian passport in the name Ibrahim Khan. Immigration officials reportedly became suspicious after finding Afghan visa stickers in the passport.

A biometric search reportedly found two Afghan passports in the names of Taza Khan Zurmati and Taza Khan. Police said records showed that Zurmati first entered India on a medical-attendant visa in May 2016 and returned to Afghanistan later that year. He re-entered India in September 2017 for medical treatment, according to the report.

Police allege that Zurmati later overstayed his visa and obtained Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar, PAN and voter identification cards. Using those documents and allegedly false information, he obtained Indian passports from the Mumbai Passport Office in 2018 and 2019 under the name Ibrahim Khan.

The other two suspects were a Bangladeshi national, Robindra Mondal, 48, who was allegedly attempting to travel to Abu Dhabi en route to Paris, and a Nepalese national, Deepak Giri, 40, who was intercepted after arriving from Kathmandu. Police allege both obtained Indian passports using false or incorrect information.

The arrests come amid a wider investigation into alleged passport-forgery networks in Mumbai. Sahar police previously said they had arrested 20 agents between March 2025 and February 2026 for allegedly helping foreign and Indian nationals obtain passports using fraudulent documents.