US Citizenship and Immigration Center.

A 39-year-old Afghan-American man has been arrested in Seattle on allegations of forging immigration documents and submitting false information to help friends and relatives obtain US immigration benefits.

The US Department of Justice said on November 10 that Mustafa Aman had been charged in a six-count federal indictment over an alleged fraud scheme spanning more than a decade, from 2013 to 2024.

According to prosecutors, Aman used his knowledge of US immigration procedures to prepare fraudulent recommendation letters, employee identification cards and letters of support for several applicants. He also allegedly provided false information to US government officials, including State Department employees and congressional staff.

The indictment alleges that in 2014, Aman prepared a fraudulent recommendation letter for an Afghan seeking a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), falsely claiming that the individual had worked for an American company in Afghanistan. Prosecutors said the applicant had never been employed by the company but used the letter to support the visa application.

Aman allegedly prepared another false recommendation letter in 2016 and, in 2022, helped two additional applicants submit fabricated documents and misleading information about their employment histories in attempts to obtain SIVs.

Prosecutors also accused Aman of misrepresenting his marital status in a US passport application, identifying himself as unmarried despite being married.

Charles Neil Floyd, acting US attorney for the Western District of Washington, said Aman had previously been regarded as a trusted US ally because of his cooperation with American forces in Afghanistan.

Floyd accused him of abusing that trust by using his knowledge of the immigration system to facilitate fraudulent applications.

Mike Harrington, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Seattle, said Aman had allegedly exploited his position and familiarity with immigration procedures to deceive authorities for the benefit of himself, his family and friends.

The six-count indictment includes a charge of conspiracy to defraud the US government, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. The case is being investigated by the FBI and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service.

The Justice Department said the charges are allegations and that Aman is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.