Afghan AI Researcher Wins Silicon Valley Gold Medal for Smart Wound-Healing Innovation

An Afghan artificial intelligence researcher has won a gold medal at the 2026 Silicon Valley International Invention Festival in California for developing an AI-powered digital platform designed to improve wound healing and reduce scarring through precision regenerative medicine.

Fereidoun Farzad, a PhD researcher specializing in artificial intelligence, received the award in Santa Clara on August 15 for his invention, “AI-Driven Digital Twin Platform for Scar-Free Precision Wound Regeneration.” The project combines artificial intelligence with digital twin technology to simulate the wound-healing process and help researchers and clinicians evaluate more precise treatment strategies.

The award places an Afghan researcher among international innovators recognized for emerging medical technologies at one of the world’s leading invention competitions, highlighting growing Afghan contributions to AI and healthcare research despite significant political and logistical challenges.

Farzad said the project began with a simple scientific question: whether artificial intelligence could be used to make wound treatment more accurate while minimizing permanent scars. After months of research, testing, refinement and collaboration, the idea evolved into a platform capable of digitally modeling complex tissue regeneration processes.

“Science has no borders, and young Afghans can compete internationally, present innovative ideas and contribute to solving complex global problems,” Farzad told Khaama Press.

Digital twin technology creates a virtual model of a biological process that can be analyzed and updated using real-world data. Researchers say the approach has gained increasing attention in healthcare because it can simulate disease progression, treatment responses and tissue repair before interventions are applied in clinical settings.

Farzad said the project’s significance extends beyond its technical complexity. “The real value is transforming research and knowledge into a solution that can ultimately improve people’s lives,” he said.

Team competed remotely

Farzad and his research team were unable to travel to California because of visa restrictions and political circumstances affecting Afghan researchers. Instead, they presented the invention virtually and participated in the international competition online.

Despite the absence of a physical delegation, the project advanced through the competition and ultimately received the festival’s gold medal.

Farzad described the recognition as proof that Afghan researchers can compete globally even when opportunities for international mobility remain limited.

Second international gold medal

The Silicon Valley award marks Farzad’s second major international innovation prize. He previously won a gold medal at the ArshMedis International Invention Festival in Russia for another research project.

He credited the achievement to the combined efforts of his research team, academic supervisors and mentors who contributed throughout the development of the platform.

Afghan innovation despite barriers

Farzad said he hopes the achievement will encourage more Afghan students to pursue careers in science, artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

His recognition comes as Afghan academics continue to face restrictions on research opportunities, international travel and scientific collaboration following Afghanistan’s political changes in 2021.

International organizations have repeatedly warned that limits on higher education and scientific exchange risk isolating Afghan researchers from global innovation networks, particularly women and young scientists.

Farzad dedicated the award to the people of Afghanistan, saying he hopes scientific achievements will help change the country’s image abroad.

“I want Afghanistan to be known not only for war, migration and crisis, but also for science, innovation, artificial intelligence and research,” he said.

The researcher said his long-term goal is to see more Afghan students working in internationally recognized universities, research laboratories and technology companies, contributing to the development of new knowledge rather than remaining only consumers of technology.