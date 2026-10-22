Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov discusses Abu Dhabi as a possible venue for Russia-US-Ukraine talks.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi is being considered as a venue for possible trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts to address the war continue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks in response to questions from journalists about the location of a potential meeting, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on October 22. “At this point, we are talking about Abu Dhabi,” Peskov said.

Peskov declined to comment on whether Russia’s negotiating team was preparing written documents or proposals ahead of the possible talks, saying it was too early to discuss the matter.

His remarks followed comments by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who said a new round of trilateral negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi around mid-November. Ushakov said an agreement had been reached on holding a meeting after November 10, although the participants had not yet been determined.

The potential meeting would involve representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine. However, Peskov’s comments did not establish a confirmed date or final arrangements for the talks.

Abu Dhabi has previously hosted diplomatic contacts related to the war in Ukraine. The United Arab Emirates has offered a venue for discussions between the parties as international efforts to pursue a settlement have continued.

The proposed talks come as Moscow and Kyiv remain divided over the terms of a possible settlement. Previous diplomatic efforts have struggled to bridge differences over territory, security arrangements and the conditions for ending hostilities.

The war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has continued despite repeated international initiatives aimed at securing an end to the fighting.