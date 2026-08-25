Abdullah Sarhadi Admits Direct Role in Destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas, BBC Reports

A former Bamyan governor and commander has told the BBC that he personally took part in the destruction of the historic Bamiyan Buddha statues and says he has no regrets over the act.

The BBC reported on Monday that Abdullah Sarhadi, a former Taliban military commander in Bamiyan during the group’s first rule, said he destroyed the giant Buddha statues with his own hands during the demolition ordered by the Taliban government in March 2001.

After initially refusing to answer questions about the destruction, Sarhadi eventually told the BBC: “I destroyed them with my own hands.”

Sarhadi defended the demolition, saying the Taliban’s actions were carried out in accordance with what he described as Islamic law and the group’s orders.

“We are idol breakers, not idol sellers,” he said, adding that he had no reason to regret the destruction because he considered it “a divine command.”

The two monumental Buddha statues, carved into sandstone cliffs in Afghanistan’s central Bamiyan Valley during the 6th century, stood for nearly 1,500 years before being blown up with explosives by the Taliban in March 2001. Their destruction triggered widespread international condemnation from UNESCO, governments and cultural organizations, which described it as an irreversible attack on humanity’s shared cultural heritage.

The Bamiyan Valley is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has long been regarded as one of the most significant archaeological and cultural landscapes in Central Asia, reflecting centuries of Buddhist civilization along the ancient Silk Road.

According to the documentary, Sarhadi served as a military commander during the group’s first regime in the 1990s and surrendered to the U.S.-led coalition after the Taliban’s collapse in late 2001. He was later detained at Guantanamo Bay before being released.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Sarhadi was appointed governor of Bamiyan and later Jawzjan province. The BBC said he has recently been appointed deputy commander of a Taliban military corps in Kunduz.

More than two decades after the destruction, international organizations continue efforts to preserve the remains of the Bamiyan Buddha site and protect Afghanistan’s endangered cultural heritage. UNESCO has supported conservation work in Bamiyan while describing the destruction of the statues as a lasting symbol of the devastation caused by conflict and extremism.