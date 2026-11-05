Abdul El Sayed, the Democratic who won Michigan’s US Senate race, on November 4, 2026 [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat who won Michigan’s US Senate race, has called on Congress to use its constitutional authority to stop the war with Iran, warning that the conflict is increasing costs and security risks for Americans.

Speaking to NewsNation on Election Day, November 3, El-Sayed said President Donald Trump had offered no clear plan for ending the conflict and warned against further military escalation.

“We need less war, not more,” El-Sayed said, arguing that Americans were paying for the conflict through higher prices at petrol stations and grocery stores, as well as through their tax dollars. He also warned that expanding military operations could deepen the crisis rather than resolve it.

El-Sayed said Congress should hold the president accountable and use its war powers to bring the conflict to an end. In an interview with Michigan Public Radio before the election, he said he would support a War Powers Resolution to restrict Trump’s ability to continue military action without congressional authorisation.

He argued that Congress had failed to exercise its constitutional responsibilities and should act as a check on presidential power.

The Democrat has also criticised Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement during his first term, arguing that diplomacy had offered an alternative to military confrontation.

During a televised debate with Republican opponent Mike Rogers in October, El-Sayed said the nuclear dispute with Iran should be addressed through negotiations rather than war. He argued that the conflict had exposed the strategic vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments, and contributed to higher fuel and grocery prices.

The war has become a major issue in the US political debate, with lawmakers questioning the president’s authority to launch and continue military operations without congressional approval. In July, a Senate resolution seeking to limit Trump’s military action against Iran failed by a 49-50 vote, according to The Guardian.

El-Sayed’s comments came as he campaigned on lowering living costs, expanding healthcare access and reducing US involvement in foreign wars. He has also called for greater investment in schools and public services rather than military spending abroad.

On November 4, El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate election. His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The campaign also drew attention to his Muslim identity. Republicans repeatedly questioned his loyalty and portrayed him as sympathetic to extremist groups, allegations he denied and which were not supported by evidence cited in the reporting. After his victory, El-Sayed told the Associated Press that Michigan voters had rejected what he described as a campaign targeting his faith