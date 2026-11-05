Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says protecting Jewish Americans is as important as protecting his own children, while opposing US taxpayer-funded military assistance to Israel.

In an interview with CNN, El-Sayed said Jewish families should be able to send their children to schools and synagogues without fear of hatred or violence. Drawing on his own experience of facing hostility because of his Muslim faith, he said no religious community should feel unsafe.

“I’m for love and against hate,” he said, adding that Palestinian and Jewish children deserve equal protection and respect. Mediaite

El-Sayed said much of the criticism directed at him during his Senate campaign stemmed from his opposition to US military aid to Israel. He rejected claims that criticising Israeli government policies amounted to hostility towards Jewish people.

“I don’t believe our tax dollars should be spent on weapons and military equipment that are used to do the worst things to Palestinian children,” he said.

El-Sayed’s position on military assistance was a major issue during his campaign. He has argued that US taxpayers’ money should not fund military operations abroad, particularly those that result in civilian casualties.

After defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s November 3 Senate election, El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. He is due to take office in January 2027.