Abdul El-Sayed addressing supporters during his Michigan Senate campaign, with the US flag or a campaign backdrop in the background.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

The victory marks a historic milestone in American politics and gives the Democratic Party another seat as it secures control of the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. El-Sayed won the contest for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

A former public health official and the son of Egyptian immigrants, El-Sayed, 42, campaigned on reducing living costs, expanding access to healthcare and limiting corporate influence in politics. His proposals included Medicare for All, a publicly funded healthcare programme covering all Americans.

He also called for greater investment in domestic needs rather than spending public money on foreign wars and military operations.

Foreign policy, particularly US support for Israel, was another major issue in the campaign. El-Sayed criticised Israel’s military operations in Gaza, describing them as genocide, a characterisation Israel rejects. He also condemned Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank as apartheid and advocated ending US military assistance to Israel.

His positions and Muslim identity became central issues in the campaign. President Donald Trump and Rogers questioned El-Sayed’s national security credentials and sought to associate him with Islamist extremism. El-Sayed denied any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, while Reuters reported that no evidence was presented to substantiate the allegations against him. Critics described the attacks as anti-Muslim rhetoric.

El-Sayed has argued that his religion and name should not distract from issues affecting ordinary Americans, including healthcare, household costs and economic opportunity.

Born in Michigan in 1984, El-Sayed studied medicine at the University of Michigan and Columbia University and has a background in epidemiology and public health. He previously served as director of the Detroit Health Department and ran unsuccessfully for Michigan governor in 2018.

His election is also being viewed as a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which has increasingly called for universal healthcare, limits on corporate political influence and changes to US foreign policy.

Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent who was backed by Trump, had sought to portray El-Sayed’s policy positions as outside the political mainstream. The Michigan contest was closely watched because the state’s Senate seat was considered important to both parties’ efforts to control the chamber.