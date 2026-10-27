Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Tiger Shroff, as Mumbai Police investigate the October 18 shooting involving Shroff’s car and alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was allegedly the initial target of gunmen accused of firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, before they shifted their focus after struggling to approach Khan, according to a report citing police sources.

The alleged plot is part of an ongoing investigation into the October 18 shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu area, which police suspect was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, reports have differed over who the gunmen originally intended to target, and police have not publicly confirmed the alleged target-switching plan.

According to The Indian Express, the alleged shooters travelled from Haryana to Mumbai on September 20 and spent nearly a month monitoring the area around Khan’s residence in Bandra. They reportedly conducted reconnaissance at least three times but found that the actor was frequently away filming or remained indoors for days.

Investigators believe the alleged attackers then turned to Shroff, whom they considered easier to approach because of his regular visits to a Juhu park to play football on Sundays.

Earlier Threats Against Aamir Khan

Police sources cited by The Indian Express suspect the alleged plan to target Khan may have been connected to threats he received in July.

At the time, a person claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatened the actor following his marriage to Gauri Spratt. The message reportedly objected to the marriage and warned of a response.

The connection between those threats and the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not publicly established the motive behind the alleged plot.

Tiger Shroff Was Allegedly Targeted After Surveillance

According to police sources cited by The Indian Express, the suspects eventually focused on Shroff after learning about his regular football visits to Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. They allegedly moved to accommodation closer to the area before the shooting.

On October 18, at least two men allegedly fired five to six rounds at Shroff’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unharmed, while his driver and a bystander were injured, according to media reports.

The motorcycle was later found abandoned in Andheri. Investigators have been examining the alleged shooters’ movements, communications and links to people suspected of arranging weapons and logistical support.

Eleven People Arrested as Investigation Continues

Mumbai Police have arrested 11 people in connection with the case, according to reports published on October 26. Two firearms and 10 live cartridges were recovered near Surat railway station and sent for forensic and ballistic examination, police said.

A Mumbai court on October 26 extended the police custody of four people accused of allegedly assisting the shooters until October 28. Investigators told the court they needed time to examine phone data, collect voice samples and question the accused alongside other suspects.

Police are continuing to investigate the alleged chain of command, the supply of weapons and the possible roles of people accused of providing financial or logistical assistance. An alleged associate of the gang, Anil Pandit, has also been named in media reports in connection with the case.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the reported accounts of the gang’s intended target have not been conclusively established in court.