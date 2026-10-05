8th Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan Opens

The eighth meeting of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan opened in Moscow on Monday, bringing together senior officials and special representatives from Afghanistan, Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries to discuss Afghanistan’s political, economic and security situation.

The meeting includes representatives from Afghanistan, Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Belarus and Egypt have been invited as guest participants. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to deliver opening remarks, while Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading the Kabul delegation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, participants are focusing on political and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and countries in the region, as well as stronger regional coordination against terrorism and drug trafficking. A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the Taliban authorities and Pakistan. Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, said the tensions between Kabul and Islamabad would be discussed during the Moscow Format and that Moscow was prepared to use the forum to help the two sides reach a compromise if they seek Russian assistance.

Pakistan is represented by its special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, and its ambassador to Kabul. Islamabad has accused the Taliban authorities of allowing militant groups, including the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory, while the Taliban reject the allegations. Recent cross-border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan have further intensified tensions between the two neighbors.

The Moscow Format was established in 2017 as a regional mechanism for consultations on Afghanistan. The Taliban participated as a formal member for the first time at the seventh meeting in October 2025. Previous meetings have focused on terrorism, regional security, economic cooperation, trade and connectivity, reflecting the broader effort by Afghanistan’s neighbors and regional powers to address developments in the country through regional diplomacy.

The latest meeting therefore comes at a particularly sensitive time, with Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan deteriorating while regional governments seek greater coordination on security, trade and engagement with Kabul. The outcome of the talks and any joint statement could indicate how far participating countries are prepared to cooperate on the growing security and diplomatic challenges surrounding Afghanistan.