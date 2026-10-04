8 TTP Militants, Including 3 Commanders, Killed in Pakistan Operation

Pakistani security forces killed eight militants, including three alleged senior commanders of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security sources said Sunday.

According to Pakistani security sources, the operation was launched after intelligence indicated that militants were present in the area. The forces engaged the militants during the operation and recovered foreign currency, weapons and ammunition from the site, the sources said.

Pakistan’s state media and security officials referred to the militants as members of “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term used by the Pakistani state for the banned TTP. Pakistani authorities have increasingly used the designation in official statements on counterterrorism operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for what he described as a timely operation and reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing counterterrorism operations until the militant threat is eliminated. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the forces involved, according to Pakistani media reports.

The TTP has not issued a public statement confirming the deaths of the eight militants or the identities of the alleged commanders.

The operation comes amid renewed militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in districts close to the Afghanistan border. Pakistani authorities have intensified intelligence-based operations in the province in recent weeks following a series of attacks targeting security forces and other state installations.

Dera Ismail Khan has remained a major security hotspot in the province. A recent suicide attack at a police checkpoint in the district killed 12 people and injured 35 others, while security forces have carried out several operations against suspected TTP militants in the area.