8 Killed, Including Pregnant Woman and Two Children, in Pennsylvania Shooting

A 45-year-old man shot and killed eight people, including a pregnant woman and two children, at a home in Erie, Pennsylvania, before apparently taking his own life, authorities said.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said Saturday that the suspected shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound before officers arrived at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police said eight of the nine people who died were members of the same family, while the remaining victim was a family friend. The shooting occurred Friday evening at a residence on Perry Street, prompting an emergency response from local law enforcement.

According to investigators, two women appeared distressed and were seeking help from neighbors shortly before the shooting. Police said the gunman came out of the house and shot the women before returning inside. Officers later found victims both outside and inside the residence.

Authorities have not established a motive for the killings. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which officials have described as a devastating tragedy for the Erie community.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he had spoken with Erie Mayor Daria Devlin and offered state assistance following the shooting. Devlin praised the police response and acknowledged the emotional toll the incident has taken on officers and the wider community.

The shooting adds to the toll of gun violence in the United States. Data from the Gun Violence Archive cited in media reports indicate that more than 400 mass shootings have occurred in the country so far in 2026. The investigation in Erie remains ongoing.