60-Year-Old Salman Khan Hits Back at Body-Shaming Trolls, Calls Out Invasive Paparazzi on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan used the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 to publicly confront online trolls and body-shaming, saying celebrities should not be mocked for their appearance, age or weight. The actor also criticized invasive paparazzi photography of female actors, calling for greater respect for personal boundaries.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed contestant Scout while discussing online trolling. He said he has also been targeted with comments about gaining weight, aging and changing appearance, before removing his hat, jacket and makeup on stage and challenging trolls to continue mocking him.

The 60-year-old actor questioned the culture of personal attacks on social media, saying criticism has gone beyond films and performances and has increasingly focused on people’s bodies and looks. He said genuine concern about someone’s health is different from mocking or humiliating them online.

Salman also said trolling affects not only him but other actors and members of the film industry, including his brother Sohail Khan and actor Varun Dhawan. He argued that people who dislike a film or a celebrity should simply choose not to watch their work instead of resorting to abusive personal comments.

The actor went on to criticize anonymous social media users who post abusive comments, saying the language used by some trolls reflects a lack of respect and can seriously affect people who are unable to cope with sustained online harassment. He warned that persistent abuse can contribute to depression and emotional distress for some individuals.

In another segment of the episode, Salman condemned paparazzi photographers who deliberately take intrusive photos of female celebrities from behind or focus on their legs and thighs. Referring to actresses including Sai Manjrekar and Neha Dhupia, he said many women are uncomfortable with such photographs and questioned why they continue to be taken.

He urged women who object to such behavior to speak up directly when photographers cross personal boundaries, adding that privacy and consent should be respected regardless of whether someone is a public figure.

Salman’s remarks come amid growing debate in India’s entertainment industry over online harassment, body-shaming and celebrity privacy. Actors and public figures have increasingly spoken out about abusive social media behavior and invasive photography, while mental health advocates have called for stronger action against online bullying and harassment.